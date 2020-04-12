Instagram adds new 'Thank you hour' sticker

California [USA], April 12 (ANI): As the world battles the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the front line workers continue to risk their lives for the benefit of the community. To help people express their gratitude towards such people, Instagram added new stickers for its users.



Instagram has added a 'Thank you hour' and 'Dhanyavad' sticker on Stories so users can express gratitude to those people helping them during the pandemic, the official press release notes.



People will be able to also see a multi-author story each day at 7 PM (IST) containing stories of all those they're following who have used the sticker. The feature is currently available in 14 countries, including India. (ANI)

