Instagram bans startup over wrongfully collecting user data

California [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A day after Facebook sued two app developers over click fraud, Instagram has banned a partner for scraping user data.

Marketing startup Hyp3r collected public data including users' physical location, profile information, and photos to serve targeted ads, Cnet reported.

Hyp3r collected the data stored in Instagram Stories which are designed to disappear within 24 hours unless archived by the user. The Facebook-owned company sent a cease-and-desist letter to Hyp3r and made product changes to prevent such actions. (ANI)

