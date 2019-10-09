Representative image
Representative image

Instagram gets Dark Mode for iOS 13 and Android 10

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:36 IST

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Scrolling endlessly through the night on Instagram will be less stressful for your eyes as the Dark Mode is now supported on the app.
Apple added system-wide dark mode in iOS 13 while Google offered it in Android 10. Now, Instagram is offering a dark mode in its app for both operating systems, Engadget reports.
For instance, if you have enabled dark mode on your device, Instagram will auto-switch to a black background with white text. (ANI)

