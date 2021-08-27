Instagram planning to improve its search option

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Social media platform Instagram in future plans to more prominently feature photos and videos in its search results.

According to Mashable, in a recent blog post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the platform will be "launching a series of improvements designed for inspiration and discovery" with regard to search on the app.

Currently, instead of being fed with actual search results, Instagram gives accounts, places, and hashtags. For instance, if you want to see how someone styles a disco ball in their living room, you have to search for either a disco ball account, the location Disco Ball in Greece, or the hashtag #discoball.



"We're moving towards a full search results page experience that makes it even easier to go deep on your interests," Mosseri said.

The new update will mean that when you search disco ball on Instagram instead of just hashtags, accounts, and locations, you'll also be shown disco ball-related photos, videos, and stories.

This is particularly helpful when you don't know exactly what username or hashtag you want to see. The platform will also expand the keywords you can use to search. They will be starting in English and will expand to other languages in the future.

As per Mashable, speaking further about this new change, Mosseri added, "We design all of our features to help you find the things you love. We are constantly working on improvements to help you discover entertaining things to share with your friends, and we look forward to showing you more about how Instagram works in upcoming posts." (ANI)

