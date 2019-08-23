Instagram, Reddit memes help people struggling with depression, says psychologist

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): Memes are definitely related, but they also help bring comfort to people across the world who are struggling with depression.

Websites like Instagram and Reddit are filled with memes tackling topics like depression and mental health. According to psychologist April Foreman, memes can be an effective way to address tough topics, Cnet reports.

Foreman says that people who struggle with suicidal thoughts or depression may find comfort in memes. However, it is not necessarily equivalent to reducing the risk, and that mindfulness is essential to how such content affects one. (ANI)

