Instagram rolls out IGTV 'series' tool

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): You will now be able to watch content on Instagram's IGTV thanks to a new tool that allows creators to organise their IGTV videos into a 'series' with a consistent title and theme.

As the official release notes, with the 'series' tool, anyone will be able to create their own series content on IGTV. Creators can organise their videos on a series page and have each video badged with the series name to differentiate it from other IGTV videos.

In the IGTV series content, users will be automatically recommended the next episode for continued viewing. (ANI)

