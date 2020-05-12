Instagram rolls out new feature to support small scale businesses

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Photo and video-sharing social networking application Instagram has announced a new feature to help small businesses that are badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned company launched a 'Support Small Business' sticker in stories so that a user could see the small scale business around them.

"Today we're launching a "Support Small Business" sticker in stories so you can show love to your favorite small businesses," Instagram tweeted.



"Use it and your photo or video will be added to a shared story where friends can see which businesses you support," it added. (ANI)

