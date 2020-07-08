Instagram rolls out new 'Pinned Comments' feature

California [US], July 8 (ANI): The new Pinned Comments feature which Instagram started testing back in May, is officially now available everywhere.

According to Mashable, Instagram's VP of Product, Vishal Shah, took to Twitter to announce that you can now pin a few (of what will likely be your favourite) comments to the top of the comments thread on your posts.



This is just one of a few new features the photo-sharing platform announced a few months back to help limit the harassment and bullying that goes on Instagram. Other features include the ability to delete comments in bulk and choose who can tag and mention you on specific posts.

To access the Pinned Comments feature, the user will have to first make sure that they have updated the Instagram app to the latest version. Then, tap on any Instagram post on the account and head to the comments section. After finding a specific comment to pin, swipe to the left and tap on the thumbtack icon.

The users can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time, all of which will appear right underneath the users' photo with a 'Pinned' label underneath it.

If you try to pin more than three, you will receive a notification reminding you of the limit. But the user can easily swap out pinned comments for new ones.

One needs to simply swipe to the left and tap on the thumbtack icon again, in order to unpin a comment.

Notably, each user receives a notification if their comment is pinned. (ANI)

