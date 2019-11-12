Instagram starts hiding like count in the US

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): As announced, Instagram has started hiding the Like count on posts as part of an experiment.

As Cnet reports, Instagram has started hiding the like count for users in the US. The Like count will be hidden from the audience and the owner of the post will be able to see the number of likes.

The test is aimed at improving the digital well-being of users who are influenced by seeing the number of likes ( or the lack thereof) on posts. (ANI)

