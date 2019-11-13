California [USA], November 12 (ANI): Instagram has taken huge inspiration from rival TikTok to build a new format called Reels.
Reels allows you to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories, similar to how TikTok works, TechCrunch reports.
Users can choose to share Reels to a Close Friends group or through Direct Message. The new format is currently available in Brazil on both iOS and Android. (ANI)
Instagram takes on TikTok with 'Reels'
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:46 IST
California [USA], November 12 (ANI): Instagram has taken huge inspiration from rival TikTok to build a new format called Reels.