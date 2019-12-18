Instagram will fact-check to prevent misinformation

California [USA], December 17 (ANI): Instagram">Instagram is expanding its fact-checking program globally to prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform.

In its official blog, Instagram">Instagram explained that the third-party fact-checker program will be expanded out of the US for organisations around the world to assess and rate misinformation.

Instagram">Instagram will reduce the distribution of content which is rated as false or partly false by a third-party fact-checker and label it with a link to the rating and articles from credible sources that debunk the claims made in the post. If the content is labelled false on Instagram">Instagram, Facebook will also reflect the label and vice-versa. (ANI)

