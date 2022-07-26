Intel Foundry Services to begin producing chips for MediaTek

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Intel revealed a partnership with MediaTek to produce its chips through Intel Foundry Services.

According to GSM Arena, through the addition of a new foundry partner with sizable capacity in the US and Europe, it is hoped that MediaTek will be able to create a supply chain that is more resilient and evenly distributed. The business revealed a comparable agreement with Qualcomm last year.

A business called Intel creates and produces its own processors. With the introduction of Intel Foundry Services last year, the business decided to make this capability accessible to other users. As one of Intel's new business's first significant customers, MediaTek has now committed.



"As one of the world's leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth, we have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications", said Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur.

The business stated that MediaTek intends to leverage Intel processing technologies to "produce various chips for a range of smart edge devices," without going into the specifics of the arrangements or what they will be creating.

NS Tsai, corporate senior vice president of Platform Technology & Manufacturing Operations at MediaTek, said, "MediaTek has long adopted a multi-sourcing strategy. We have an existing 5G data card business partnership with Intel, and now extend our relationship to manufacturing smart edge devices through Intel Foundry Services. With its commitment to major capacity expansions, IFS provides value to MediaTek as we seek to create a more diversified supply chain. We look forward to building a long-term partnership to serve the fast-growing demand for our products from customers across the globe", as reported by GSM Arena.

IFS currently benefits from its location in the western hemisphere. Since Taiwan and other eastern nations produce the majority of the world's silicon today, problems like the ongoing chip shortages were unavoidable, particularly during the current epidemic.

Intel intends to foresee the circumstance and assist businesses in diversifying their portfolios by making its services available in the US and Europe. The company has already made plans to grow at current US locations and open new locations in Germany and Ohio. (ANI)

