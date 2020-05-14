Intel targets cutting down greenhouse gas emissions, waste by 2030

New York [US], May 14 (ANI): Intel on Thursday set a target of cutting down its greenhouse gas emissions and waste by 2030 as the company aims to rely on renewable energy for all of its global electricity use.

The company said it is recycling more than 90 per cent of its trash and sending almost no hazardous waste to landfills, The Verge reported.

"What runs through all of this is that it's really an integrated approach across all of Intel at all levels of the organization, it's tied back to our purpose as a company," said Suzanne Fallender, Intel's director of corporate responsibility.

Also, the company has cut down its water consumption by 38 percent and said that it has saved 44 billion gallons in the last decade. (ANI)

