California [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The upcoming Apple Watch may not be what everyone is expecting it to be. The company is rumoured to launch a new version of an Apple Watch that may or may not be in addition to a new Series 5.
More than one model is expected when Apple releases its smartwatch at the September event. For the first time, a titanium version is also speculated, suggesting either the material will be used for a new edition or to upgrade the existing model, Cnet reports.
Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Japan Displays will supply the OLED screens for the Series 5 Apple Watch due in the second half of 2019. The upcoming model is expected to feature glucose and blood pressure monitoring features, and sleep tracking. (ANI)
Is Apple planning to launch a new Apple Watch that is actually old?
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:16 IST
