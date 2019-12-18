Jabra launches Elite 75t wireless earbuds

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI):New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Jabra on Tuesday launched a new pair of wireless earbuds, Elite 75t with a sleeker design and comfortable fit.

The fourth-generation wireless earbuds promise up to 7.5 hours battery life that extends up to 28 hours with charging case. It further comes with a USB-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4-microphone technology for enhanced calls. It also comes with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

The Jabra Elite 75t is priced at INR 15,999 and available in two colours - Titanium Black and Gold Beige. It will be available from December 27, 2019, at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and Jabra authorised resellers. (ANI)

