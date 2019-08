Jabra launches PanaCast panoramic-4K video conferencing solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Audio solution provider, Jabra on Thursday announced Jabra PanaCast, a video conferencing solution.

Jabra PanaCast is engineered to be the world's first smart panoramic-4K plug-and-play video solution certified for Microsoft Teams, the official release notes. It includes three 13-megapixel cameras, Jabra PanaCast vision processor, an omnidirectional microphone and HD voice.

It is compatible with popular cloud-based solutions including Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, and more. Jabra PanaCast will be available at all Jabra authorized resellers from September at USD 895. (ANI)