Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' returning soon to Facebook Watch

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are returning to Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk' with all-new episodes on March 31 this year.

As per Variety, Facebook Watch recently announced that 'Red Table Talk' -- the buzzy, issues-oriented talk show with hosts Jada, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne will return with new episodes streaming weekly.

The series return will see the trio touching upon topics around sexuality, narcissism and hidden epidemics within the COVID-19 pandemic arising from abuse to conspiracy theories.

'Red Table Talk' made headlines last year with its interview with Olivia Jade Gianulli, the influencer whose parents, actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid bribes to USC to admit her and her sister, and were busted during the college admissions scandal.

In the hosts' discussion before Giannulli came to the Red Table, Adrienne said she hadn't wanted her as a guest on the show, considering the pandemic and Black Lives Matter, "Her being here is the epitome of white privilege, to me."



Jada also broke ground when she brought herself to the red table, along with her husband Will Smith, to talk about rumours that she had a relationship with singer-songwriter August Alsina.

The star went on the record to say she had an "entanglement" with Alsina while she and Will were separated.

The episode set a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day. It smashed the previous record held by another Red Table Talk episode featuring supermodel Jordyn Woods.

'Red Table Talk' has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys and has won three NAACP Image Awards.

The show is produced by Westbrook Studios, a subsidiary of Westbrook Inc., the media company founded in 2019 by Jada, Will, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada. The executive producers of 'Red Table Talk' are Jada, Ellen Rakieten, Melendez, and Jack Mori.

The show expanded its franchise last year with 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans' hosted by Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan. That spinoff will return with 12 new episodes later this year. (ANI)

