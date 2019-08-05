Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): Having a tail may not serve a purpose to an average human, however, Japanese researchers believe it could help them balance the rest of the body.

Researchers at Keio University in Japan have built a prototype robotic tail, called Arque that could be adjusted to the wearer's body and allow to stay balanced when moving quickly or handling heavy objects, Fast Company reports.

The modular vertebrae can be adjusted to the wearer's height and weight. As it requires to be anchored to an external pressurised air system, it is not fully mobile. (ANI)

