JBL-backed wireless headphones can offer unlimited battery life
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:59 IST
<p>California [USA], December 17 (ANI): What would happen if your <a href="/search?query=wireless headphones">wireless headphones</a> never ran out of battery? <a href="/search?query=JBL">JBL</a> is crowdfunding a new pair of headphones that offer potentially unlimited battery life for non-stop audio playback.<br /><br />The Reflect Eternal headphones use solar panels on their headband to offer the ambitious battery backup, albeit in the right conditions. <a href="/search?query=JBL">JBL</a> says that with just 2.5 hours a day of exposure could provide virtually <a href="/search?query=unlimited playtime">unlimited playtime</a> between charges, The Verge notes.<br /><br />The headphones are available for pre-order on IndieGoGo at USD 99 and are expected to ship in October 2020. (ANI)<br /></p>