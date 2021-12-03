Just Corseca unveils salt-water resistant smartwatches for swimmers, hikers, extreme sports athletes

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Just Corseca, a flagship brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd has launched a new salt-water resistant smartwatch Ray K'anabis.

The device is aimed at athletes, hikers and others who love to explore extreme environments. The unibody design of the watches can be inundated in water till 1.5 meters for half an hour.

This is the first time Just Corseca is considering a rugged and sporty design smartwatch that withstands nature. Ray K'anabis can display the sports data, view your pace, distance, as well as your exercise route map.

Having a Ray K'anabis watch is almost like a free-of-cost personal fitness coach on your wrist to help you know more about yourself and lead a healthier lifestyle.

"The smartwatch industry is fast-paced and registering a growth of 110 per cent YoY in 2021, And, Just Corseca aspires to be in the top league. With this new range of smartwatches, we are confident of yet again meeting the customers' expectations and replicating the success story in the Indian market. The product would have the same functionality as a standard Just Corseca watch but with extra salt-water resistance. The latest Just Corseca watch models are salt-water resistant to 1.5 meters for half an hour," said Mr Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca.



RAY K'ANABIS is equipped with a magnetic charging USB cable, 400mAh lithium polymer battery which ensures 10-15 days of normal usage, and 20 days of standby time. Full HD IPS Screen 1.28-inch 240x240 pixel resolution with Unibody built with Hi-fi calling function.

It also comes with Blood pressure, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, Menstrual cycle monitor, Drink water reminder, dedicated Multiple Sports modes.

The watch, which is available in two colour variants Black and Green, has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring, helping to live a healthier life. Calls are easy to answer with a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker besides choosing their favourite music on their wrist.

The watch has few additional features like music control from your wrist, camera control, free your hand to hold the phone, operate in the smartwatch directly and the find my phone feature can help you find phones that are out of sight.

The watches are available at all online and offline stores at INR 8, 999. (ANI)

