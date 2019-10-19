Kik Messenger to survive under new owner

California [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Kik Interactive may be shifting its focus to the cryptocurrency project but its messaging service will continue to operate under a new owner.

Kik Messenger's new owner, MediaLab, revealed that it will continue developing the app and focus on making it faster, less buggy, and devoid of spambots, Engadget reports.

Kit Interactive announced its plans to ditch its messaging service last month in order to downsize and afford its court battle for its 2017 digital token sale. (ANI)

