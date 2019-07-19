KLM receives flak after tweeting about chances of survival in plane crash

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): It was probably a case of unintended insensitivity when Dutch airline KLM's Indian branch posted a tweet about the relation between the choice of seat and the chances of survival in a crash.

The since-deleted tweet explained how according to studies by Time, seats at the back of a plane are the safest, compared to those in the middle which have the highest fatality rate, Cnet reports.

The tweet was evidently deleted about 12 hours later, followed by an apology about how the information was based on a publicly available aviation fact. Nonetheless, it is going to be all the more difficult to now convince people to take a middle seat. (ANI)

