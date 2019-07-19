KLM airline plane
KLM airline plane

KLM receives flak after tweeting about chances of survival in plane crash

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:49 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): It was probably a case of unintended insensitivity when Dutch airline KLM's Indian branch posted a tweet about the relation between the choice of seat and the chances of survival in a crash.
The since-deleted tweet explained how according to studies by Time, seats at the back of a plane are the safest, compared to those in the middle which have the highest fatality rate, Cnet reports.
The tweet was evidently deleted about 12 hours later, followed by an apology about how the information was based on a publicly available aviation fact. Nonetheless, it is going to be all the more difficult to now convince people to take a middle seat. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:50 IST

Adult site tracking is real and Google's incognito is not helping: Study

California [USA], July 18 (ANI): A new study has revealed that surfing adult websites even with the incognito mode is not safe from prying eyes of third-parties.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:34 IST

Qualcomm slapped 242 million euro fine by EU for predatory pricing

Brussels [Belgium], July 18 (ANI): The European Union Commission has slapped a fine of 242 million euros on Qualcomm for engaging in predatory pricing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:06 IST

NASA releases breathtaking panoramas from historic Apollo landing

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the 50th anniversary of mankind's first step on the lunar surface on July 20, NASA released a series of stunning panoramas from Apollo landing sites.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:04 IST

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Indians bought mostly smart bulbs,...

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 18 (ANI): Amazon Prime Day sale which ran for 48 hours this year surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, with members purchasing more than 175 million items through 15th-16th July, the e-commerce giant announced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Facial movements not an exact gauge of a person's feelings: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Contradicting that software can detect emotions from the face, a new report has found that facial movements are an inexact gauge of a person's feelings, behaviour or intention.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:41 IST

Viral FaceApp raises privacy concerns

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): The Russia based picture editing app that has gone viral after its old age filter took social media by storm, is raising some serious privacy concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:57 IST

Netflix to launch mobile-only streaming plan in India

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Netflix is making binge-watching easier and more affordable with its upcoming mobile-only plan for India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:29 IST

Elon Musk's Neuralink set to begin drilling human skulls for...

San Francisco [USA], July 17 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk's vision of artificially wiring human brains for enhanced input-output with computers is reportedly set to take real shape in the second quarter of next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:22 IST

Google officially closes controversial Dragonfly project

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Google's controversial Dragonfly project, aimed at launching a search engine customised for China, has been officially shut down.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:21 IST

World Emoji Day: Ford debuts pickup truck emoji because there was none

Michigan [USA], July 17 (ANI): There was no pickup truck emoji till date and Ford took upon itself the task of introducing a dedicated emoji befitting the occasion of World Emoji Day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Apple, Google reveal all-new emoji for 2019

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): If the existing set of emoji were not enough to communicate through texts, tech giants Apple and Google have given a peek into the all-new set of emoji on today's occasion of World Emoji Day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:13 IST

Microsoft rolls out Internet Explorer mode for Edge

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Microsoft is rolling out the Internet Explorer mode for its Chromium-based Edge browser to be evaluated by the enterprise users.

Read More
iocl