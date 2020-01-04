Kohler unveils a showerhead that's also Alexa speaker

Wisconsin [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): Taking a shower while listening to your favourite songs will get easier with Kohler">Kohler's new showerhead that doubles up as a smart speaker.

Called Moxie AI Speaker, the smart showerhead comes with built-in Alexa. As Engadget notes, it can be magnetically docked into the existing shower. With IPX67 rating, it is the showerhead of your smart home dreams, offering up to 7 hours of playback time.

It features tactile control buttons and cordless charging. One can use voice commands to play songs, listen to podcasts, check weather, and more.

It costs between USD 99 and USD 299 and will be available for order later this year. (ANI)

