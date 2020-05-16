Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini to launch on May 22

Tokyo [Japan], May 16 (ANI): Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini which was earlier scheduled to come out on March 19 will now be launched in North America on May 22.

According to the Verge, Konami had delayed the console a few weeks before its release after suspending the manufacturing and shipments of the system as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was rolled out in Japan on March 19 under a different name and design, the PC Engine Mini.

The console includes one wired controller, however, a wireless third party controller is also available for USD 24.99. (ANI)

