Kyndryl's new open integration Bridge platform to provide automation, AI-powered real-time insights

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): American multinational IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has introduced Kyndryl Bridge, a new open integration platform, which will give business leaders real-time insights into their complex IT estates, and unprecedented control over customizing their mission-critical operations.

The new platform leverages Kyndryl's own core technology. It marshals operational data patterns and IP to generate actionable insights that redefine how enterprises improve and accelerate their AI-powered analytics and business objectives.

In doing so, Kyndryl Bridge creates an uninterrupted path between digital business and the tech that drives it. The platform is designed to meet customers where they are today; enabling interoperability that maximizes the value of tools they already know and trust.



"Dealing with complexity is what Kyndryl does best, and what customers need most. Kyndryl Bridge will be a way for our customers, and Kyndryl, to run their mission-critical infrastructure and digital transformation journeys better," said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

He added, "Kyndryl is committed to transforming how IT services are delivered, and Kyndryl Bridge is core to our long-term strategic mission to grow our ecosystem of alliance partners, use tools and IP to create a robust advanced delivery system, and ultimately dedicate more expertise and focus to best serve customers at scale."

Across the global economy, digital modernization efforts sit at the top of today's business agendas, with a significant number of CIOs citing it as their most critical growth driver in 2022. However, business and technology complexity, along with a shortage of critical IT skills, has slowed progress for most enterprises. This is what Kyndryl seeks to address by delivering solutions through its platform-enabled services.

Its intelligent management tools, powered by automation and AI, provide technology leaders with real-time insights to prevent downtime and better forecast future needs and costs.

For customers, the platform maximizes the benefits of native multi-cloud capabilities and delivers an 'as-a-service' (aaS) operating environment. It is designed to be a strategic digital hub that will continue to expand and grow over time.


