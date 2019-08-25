Lamborghini teases possible electric hypercar

Sant'Agata Bolognese [Italy], August 24 (ANI): Lamborghini fans may be in for a surprise at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show where it is rumoured to introduce a new model.

Ahead of the annual event, the carmaker shared a teaser image on its official Instagram channel and captioned it "Just open your eyes to the future."

As Autoblog notes, it is likely that Lamborghini could be hinting at an electric hypercar.

The blacked-out teaser image shows off the front of a low-slung vehicle with Y-shaped LED running lights resembling the Terzio Millennio concept car. The company's logo is the only other visible detail. (ANI)

