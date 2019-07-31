LAPD officers' personal information stolen in data breach

Los Angeles [USA], July 30 (ANI): Personal information of theLos Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers has been reportedly stolen in what appears to be a data breach.

According to Engadget, hackers took off with information for roughly 2,500 officers and 17,500 officer applicants, including details such as name, date of birth, partial employee serial numbers, and login details.

Although the scale of the breach is not large, but the information could be potentially misused to identify officers and target them for further breaches or in-person attacks. (ANI)

