Leaks reveal Google Pixel Watch design, UI

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): American tech giant Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 7 smartphone later this week and along with it will come the company's first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

According to GSM Arena, in keeping with Google tradition, several major leaks have revealed all the details about the interface, design, and even a partnership with Fitbit.

The Pixel Watch will track heart rate and sports activities and offer native support for Maps and Wallet. It will support calls and there will be a fully autonomous version with eSIM.



Promo materials have revealed three different versions, each of them with a different strap and mechanism. The button on the side is not new, but it will be painted to match the main body on all versions.

Further, Fitbit is now part of Google's portfolio and the reports revealed every Pixel Watch will come with free 6-month membership for Fitbit Premium.

However, expectations are the watch to be working with a Google account, meaning some existing users of the fitness tracking platform might have to merge their accounts.

As per GSM Arena, Pixel Watch will also bring integration with Photos, allowing images stored there to be used as wallpapers. The user interface will also have smart home controls and emergency SOS calling. (ANI)

