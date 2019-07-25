Lenovo launches Tab V7 at Rs 12,990

Bangalore [India], July 25 (ANI): Lenovo has added a new tablet to its portfolio today. The Lenovo Tab V7 Android tablet is designed for entertainment on-the-go.

The tablet features a 6.9-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dolby audio speakers, 4G VoLTE support, 5180mAh battery, fingerprint and facial recognition. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Lenovo Tab V7 is available in two configurations. The 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage model is priced at Rs 12,990, while the 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage model costs Rs 14,990. It will be available on Flipkart starting 1st August 2019. (ANI)

