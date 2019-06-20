Representative image
Representative image

LG adds Amazon Alexa support to hotel TVs for a personalised experience

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:12 IST

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): At the ongoing Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference 2019, LG and Amazon announced the support for Alexa in hotel TVs for the enhanced guest experience.
Guests will be able to use Echo device installed in their hotel room to access new Alexa voice features on LG Hotel TVs including temporarily connecting their Amazon account to listen to personalised music from supported services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora, LG's official release notes.
Using Alexa, guests will also be able to ask for hotel-specific information such as pool hours, fitness centre location, or request hotel services such as room service. Hotel operators are planning to roll out Alexa for Hospitality integration later this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:05 IST

Vedantu launches Wave, India's first online live interactive...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Live interactive online tutoring company Vedantu has launched a new platform called Wave, touted as India's first online live interactive learning platform.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:57 IST

Google Chrome 75 adds protection from deceptive sites

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): To prevent users from falling prey to websites which look genuine but are instead a trap for malicious activities, Google Chrome has announced two new features for enhanced security.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:55 IST

Twitter removes precise location tagging in tweets

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it is removing the ability to tag precise location tagging in tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:47 IST

YouTube adds new AR feature to help you pick lipstick while...

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): Not sure if the lipstick shade your favourite YouTube beauty vlogger is wearing will suit you? The video platform is offering a new feature to help you out.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

Apple to release cheaper 6.1-inch OLED iPhone in 2020: Analyst...

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models in the second half of 2020 and if the latest indication from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, there might be an addition of a cheaper model with an OLED display.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:37 IST

Apple TV to support Picture-in-Picture mode

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Because watching one show at a time is not enough, a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is coming to Apple TV that will allow users to multitask while watching a video.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:37 IST

Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Not many would be aware but Amazon had its own shopping social network called Amazon Spark which was a direct take on Facebook-owned Instagram, but for shoppers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:21 IST

Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

Washington [USA], June 18 (ANI): Microsoft is reportedly testing a dedicated shortcut key for its Office apps that could possibly end the 25-year-rule of the familiar but seldom used Windows keys on its keyboards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:45 IST

Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): After months of speculations and rumours, Facebook has officially announced a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Apple iOS 13 beta alerts when you delete an app with active subscription

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): With smartphones becoming warehouses of apps, it can get challenging to keep a track of those apps which are paid at the time of cleanup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 21:00 IST

Your next Domino's Pizza might arrive in a self-driving car

Michigan [USA], June 17 (ANI): Domino's Pizza is reportedly working on deploying mini delivery vans to bring your favourite pizza at your doorstep at the end of the year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Comcast users can now change channels with eye movements

Pennsylvania [USA], June 17 (ANI): Changing channels on your Comcast X1 will be truly hands-free as the company is adding eye control to its cable platform.

Read More
iocl