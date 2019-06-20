LG adds Amazon Alexa support to hotel TVs for a personalised experience

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): At the ongoing Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference 2019, LG and Amazon announced the support for Alexa in hotel TVs for the enhanced guest experience.

Guests will be able to use Echo device installed in their hotel room to access new Alexa voice features on LG Hotel TVs including temporarily connecting their Amazon account to listen to personalised music from supported services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora, LG's official release notes.

Using Alexa, guests will also be able to ask for hotel-specific information such as pool hours, fitness centre location, or request hotel services such as room service. Hotel operators are planning to roll out Alexa for Hospitality integration later this year. (ANI)

