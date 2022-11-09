LG Display demonstrates 12-inch panel that stretches up to 14 inches

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Although foldable displays have been making headway in the smartphone market, a related technology known as stretchable displays is also gradually emerging.

According to GSM Arena, LG Display has demonstrated a 12" panel that can be stretched to 14" and released back to 12" without damaging it.

This type of bendy, stretchy display can be used in clothing and furniture as it can easily conform to complex shapes and the ability to stretch will make it more comfortable to wear.



LG Display foresees uses in various industries including "fashion, wearables, mobility and gaming". It can even find a place in the automobile and aircraft industry as well.

As far as prototype panels go this display seems pretty high quality. At 100ppi it has pixel density similar to that of a 40" 4K TV. And it has full-color RGB capabilities, reported GSM Arena.

The display is built on a special silicon substrate that is also used for contact lenses. It features micro-LEDs that are connected via S-shaped springs instead of straight wires so that they can stretch 20 per cent without breaking.

As per GSM Arena, last year, a company named Royole had showcased a stretchable display demo panel that was 2.7" and had 96 x 60px resolution. Before that in 2017 Samsung demoed a stretchable display, though that one was mostly able to survive deformation rather than stretch to a new size. (ANI)

