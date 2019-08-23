Likee creates Guinness World Record for I-Day campaign

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform, has won the Guinness World Record for creating the largest online video album of people waving the Indian flag during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

More than 1 lakh Indians expressed love for the country by waving the tricolour on the platform to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day.

During the campaign, Indians created more than 2.5 lakh videos which garnered more than 225.3 million views. Indian ace sprinter Hima Das also participated in the initiative.

#IAMINDIAN campaign successfully hit the right chord among the Indian youth who leveraged the platform to create unique videos while waving the Indian flag to showcase their patriotism.

Interestingly, the campaign was not only limited to just Likee as people had taken their Likee flag-waving videos to other social platforms. #IAMINDIAN became one of the most trending hashtags among Indians across other social media platforms too.

The campaign not only saw participation from residential Indians but also from NRI's.

"We are excited having created the Guinness World Record and delighted to receive such an enthusiastic response from Indian Users for our #IAMINDIAN campaign. This recognition confirms that Likee became short-video platform of choice for Indians to express their patriotic enthusiasm," said Aaron Wei, Vice President, BIGO Technology.

"During the two years of journey, Likee has grown rapidly as one of the most popular apps for young people in India. This encourages us to create more socially responsible initiatives. #IAMINDIAN is just one of the great and meaningful achievements and there will be more to celebrate in future," he added.

Likee had also launched special stickers and features to sport #IAMINDIAN campaign, which were leveraged by the users extensively to express themselves, making Independence Day more special for them. (ANI)

