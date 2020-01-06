Lioness Generation 2 is a hi-tech vibrator using AI to give you better orgasms

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Putting machine learning and artificial intelligence to the right use, Lioness Generation 2 is a vibrator to help you improve your sex life.

The Lioness Generation 2 provides AI-assisted guidance, analysing data on more than 30,000 orgasms for a more intuitive experience and better orgasms, the official blog notes.

The AI-enabled vibrator launched officially at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. It will be commercially available to all Lioness users mid-year. (ANI)

