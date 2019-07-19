London Underground to finally offer 4G coverage in 2020

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): The London Underground is set to finally support 4G allowing commuters to check email, send messages, on-the-go.

According to Engadget, 4G will be available on the platforms and in tunnels of a section of the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town starting in March 2020. London Bridge and Waterloo stations are likely to be added later in the year.

The new 4G system will allow anyone with a connected device to access the internet. Currently, customers of select carriers are able to access WiFi provided by Virgin Media. (ANI)

