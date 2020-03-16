Magenta Power launches India's first street lamp integrated EV charger

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Magenta Power, a startup supported by HPCL, launched today India's first street lamp integrated charger for electric vehicles.

Called ChargeGrid Flare, the charging points are aimed at encouraging adoption of electric vehicles while providing low-cost charging solutions, the press release notes.

The company plans to roll out the EV charging solution by April 2020. In the first stage, the EV chargers will be installed at HPCL retail outlets in major cities pan India. The chargers are easy to install and can be located by EV owners using the ChargeGrid app which also integrates the payment gateway. (ANI)

