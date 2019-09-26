Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): As promised, Nintendo has officially released its Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android today.
In Mario Kart, the iconic Mario character and friends go global as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to the classic Mario Kart courses.
The game is available for free on both iOS and Android, with optional in-game purchases available. (ANI)
Mario Kart Tour goes live on iOS, Android
ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST
Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): As promised, Nintendo has officially released its Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android today.