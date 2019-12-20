Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Dec 19 (ANI): Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' is finally offering the multiplayer mode, however, only Gold Pass subscribers can access it in beta.
The game, released in September for iOS and Android, was a single-player experience. However, the company promised to offer a real-time multiplayer mode for Gold Pass subscribers, Engadget notes.
The Gold Pass costs USD 4.99 per month. The multiplayer beta test will run until December 26. (ANI)
'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer mode is now available for Gold Pass holders
ANI | Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:47 IST
