'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer mode is now available for Gold Pass holders

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Dec 19 (ANI): Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' is finally offering the multiplayer mode, however, only Gold Pass subscribers can access it in beta.

The game, released in September for iOS and Android, was a single-player experience. However, the company promised to offer a real-time multiplayer mode for Gold Pass subscribers, Engadget notes.

The Gold Pass costs USD 4.99 per month. The multiplayer beta test will run until December 26. (ANI)

