Mario Kart Tour reaches 123.9 million downloads in first month

Washington, D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour gaming app has crossed 123.9 million downloads since its worldwide release on September 25.

The mobile game has had the second-biggest launch month in history in terms of downloads, Sensor Tower notes in its blog. With 123.9 million unique downloads across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Mario Kart Tour generated USD 37.4 million in player spending.

Mario Kart Tour only trails Pokemon GO - the AR-based game, which reached 163 million downloads in the first 30 days of its release. (ANI)

