Meet Chord Assist, Google's new tool to teach guitar to deaf-blind

California [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): The universal language of music may still be inaccessible to those who are visually impaired or have hearing loss. However, Google has a solution in the form of Chord Assist.

Chord Assist, powered by Actions on Google, is a platform that allows developers to create additional commands for unique applications. Based on the need of the student, it gives instructions on how to play the guitar, the official blog explains.

For example, a student can learn a chord by simply saying, "Show me how to play a G chord". The guitar understands the request and gives output through braille, a speaker, or visuals on the screen. (ANI)

