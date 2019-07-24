Meet Gallery Go, Google's offline photo library

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): Google has introduced a new app, called Gallery Go, that is a lighter and smarter photo gallery which works as an alternative to its Google Photos in regions with insufficient internet connectivity and device storage issues.

Gallery Go uses machine learning to organise your pictures and allows first-time smartphone users easily find, edit, and manage photos, even without high-speed internet or cloud backup, the official blog notes.

The app works with SD cards, which simplifies copying the data from the phone. Gallery Go weighs just 10 MB and is available for devices running Android 8.1 Oreo or higher. (ANI)

