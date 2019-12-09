Mercedes Benz, Bosch begin testing driverless S-Class

California [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Luxury carmaker Mercedes and engineering giant Bosch's partnership will see trials of the driverless S-Class in the streets of San Jose.

As Cnet reports, the two companies are working on a self-driving car test platform that will ferry people between San Jose, California's West side and downtown core along San Carlos Street and Stevens Creek Boulevard.

The catch here is that the companies are not planning on making these trial cars available to all public. A select group of users will be able to book their rides using a special app by Daimler Mobility. (ANI)

