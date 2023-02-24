Microsoft adding AI-powered Bing chatbot functionality to mobile, Skype

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is now bringing the AI-based Bing chatbot to mobile and Skype two weeks after its original launch.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news outlet, first of all, the feature is being added to the Bing iOS and Android app.

The Bing button in the app would allow users who have been invited to the preview to initiate a conversation with the chatbot. Users can either tap their query or now also just tap the microphone button to speak it out loud.



The homepage of the Microsoft Edge app, which is accessible on iOS and Android, also offers similar capabilities. Users of Skype on all platforms will also have access to Bing's newly discovered intelligence, reported GSM Arena.

Users have the option of having one-on-one conversations with Bing or adding it to group chats so that anyone may tag it and ask a question. They can choose to have the response be in the form of bullet points, text, or a simplified response in over 100 languages.

For those who are unaware, Bing with AI capabilities is Microsoft's response to popular ChatGPT-style intelligent AI chatbots.

It can respond to your inquiries verbosely and intelligently, whether they are straightforward like "how distant is the moon?" or more complex like "create an itinerary for a vacation to Japan."

As per GSM Arena, at the time, the feature is available through invites only and was previously only accessible through the Microsoft Edge desktop browser. (ANI)

