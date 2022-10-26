Microsoft brings Windows-themed makeover to Surface Duo, Duo 2 with Android 12L

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Even though Windows for smartphones might be a thing of the past, its spirit still seems to haunt the Android operating system.

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft has leveraged Android 12L's advanced theming system to make the interface look more like the Fluent UI that is used on Windows 11.

The notification shade, Settings screen and the activity feed in the Microsoft launcher have been restyled to look like their Windows counterparts.

This means that icons, colours and UI controls have been unified with the Windows style. Many areas of the interface also feature blur, which is also part of the Windows design language.



The new software includes the wallpapers that are available on Windows and brings matching accent colour options to complete the look.

Further, the Surface Slim Pen 2 now has similar functionality as on Surface PCs - you can tap the button on top to reveal a quick launch bar with shortcuts for relevant apps, reported GSM Arena.

As per the outlet, Microsoft Teams got a couple of upgrades too as users can now transfer a Teams meeting through the Time widget, also performance and battery usage were improved by offloading the heavy lifting to hardware acceleration.

Additionally, the new conversations widgets let you put specific chats on the home screen. Another new widget shows photos from OneDrive.

As per GSM Arena, all the usual Android 12L improvements are on board as well, including status bar indicators for the camera and microphone, plus a privacy tracker that keeps a list of apps that have used the camera or microphone or accessed your location in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

