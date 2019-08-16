Microsoft is not working on streaming-only Xbox console: Phil Spencer

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): The gaming industry might be pushing for cloud-based solutions, but Xbox thinks otherwise.

In an interview with Gamespot, Xbox head Phil Spencer clarified that the company is not working on a streaming-only console right now.

He further said that the focus of the company is instead of making the smartphone as the destination to stream games.

Meanwhile, parent company Microsoft's Project Scarlett console, which is said to be four times as powerful as the Xbox One, is rumored to make its debut during the holidays next year. (ANI)

