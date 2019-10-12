Microsoft keyboards now offer dedicated Office, emoji keys

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): If you buy Microsoft's latest keyboards, using emoji will be easier as they now include dedicated Office and emoji keys.

According to The Verge, the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard comes with the dedicated Office key that replaces the right-hand Windows key. It also serves as a shortcut to launch Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

The emoji key will launch the emoji picker inside Windows 10. However, users won't be able to create shortcuts. The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is priced at USD 59.99 and a smaller, Bluetooth Keyboard is priced at USD 49.99. The new keyboards will be available starting October 15th. (ANI)

