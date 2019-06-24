Bill Gates
Bill Gates

Microsoft losing to Android greatest mistake ever, says Bill Gates

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:03 IST

Washington [USA], June 24 (ANI): Google's triumph over Microsoft in the mobile business is irreversible and Bill Gates considers the missed opportunity as his biggest regret.
In a recent interview at Village Global, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that his greatest mistake ever was Microsoft missing the Android opportunity, CNET reported.
He said that his mismanagement "caused Microsoft not to be what Android is - a non-Apple phone platform."
Google's initial focus when it acquired Android back in 2005 was to beat Microsoft's early Windows Mobile efforts. Ultimately, Android suppressed Windows Mobile and Windows Phone. (ANI)

