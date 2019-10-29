Microsoft makes 'very exclusive' Xbox One controllers

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): At the X019 event when Microsoft will be celebrating everything Xbox, a limited edition Xbox One controller will also be sold.

The DPM X019 Exclusive controller is so exclusive that there will be only 1,000 units ever to be acquired. The special edition version features an Aquabrush camouflage print made by DPM Studio, Engadget reports.

The controller will be on sale for USD 100. Microsoft will be selling limited quantities each day at X019 and its new London store. Fans can also buy it online via the Microsoft Store on November 14th. (ANI)

