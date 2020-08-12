Microsoft opens xCloud game streaming beta

California [US], Aug 11 (ANI): Microsoft is allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try its new game streaming feature (xCloud) from August 11.

As reported by The Verge, the software giant is going to launch a new version of the Xbox Game Pass beta app for Android, which includes game streaming. While the game streaming feature, known previously as xCloud, will be officially available on September 15, anyone can grab the beta app from the Google Play Store and try it starting today.

A Microsoft spokesperson explained in a statement to The Verge. "As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we're entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android."

"Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library." (ANI)