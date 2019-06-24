Microsoft planning a foldable Surface with Android apps: Report

Washington [USA], June 24 (ANI): Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce a smaller Surface-like tablet that will have a foldable display.

IHS Markit told Forbes in an email that the purported Microsoft tablet is expected to sport two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The device is likely to run Windows Core OS to support the dual display, and come equipped with Android Apps, iCloud service, support 5G/LTE, and adopt Intel's 10nm Lakefield SoC. It is expected to release in Q1 2020 or by the first half of 2020. (ANI)

