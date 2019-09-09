Microsoft redesigns To-Do app as it seeks to replace Wunderlist

Washington [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Microsoft introduced a revamped version of its To-Do app, with features aimed at Wunderlist users.



As The Verge reports, the tweaked app now offers a number of background images and colour templates. The backgrounds are customisable list by list as well.



The Dark Mode is supported on Android, Windows, Mac, and will also debut on iOS 13 soon. The redesign is part of Microsoft's efforts at encouraging Wunderlist users to migrate to the To-Do app. (ANI)

